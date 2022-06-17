Pet Friendly Hotels in Duluth and Jacksonville

Whether you are on a business trip or planning a family vacation, there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Duluth and Jacksonville. There are even breweries that welcome dogs, like Canal Park Brewing. You can find homemade dog treats at Matilda’s Dog Bakery and Boutique. A Place for Fido is another...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turn that volume down. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that starting July 1, officers will start writing tickets to anyone playing music deemed too loud. What does “too loud” mean, you ask? Apparently not very. According to Florida statute 316.3045, that means...
Jacksonville is one of the uppermost cities in Florida. In this city, resorts and golf clubs offer their members some of the most exclusive and gorgeous beaches. What would happen if all ice on Earth melts? Beautiful beaches, like the ones in Jacksonville, would no longer exist. Golf clubs, tourist destinations, and families in Jacksonville would need to relocate.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of people were at the Seawalk Pavilion on Sunday for what organizers said was the first Juneteenth event at Jacksonville Beach. One of the main events was the Move for Change 5k. The organizers said they were beyond pleased with the turnout. There were...
Gasoline prices have fallen 10 cents in the past week in Jacksonville, and they could fall further amid fears of an economic recession. Jacksonville's price for a gallon of regular averaged $4.78 on Tuesday, down from $4.88 a week ago, according to the AAA motor club. The average price was $2.90 at this time last year.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Monday is a federal holiday as we celebrate Juneteenth, and with scorching temperatures, the beach was extra busy. Lifeguards were warning people to be careful. In Jacksonville Beach, they were flying red flags because of a high risk for rip currents. There were also purple...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side, working to get answers on why a Jacksonville Popeyes was without air conditioning for months, according to workers. A concerned customer reached out to First Coast News team about the problem at the restaurant at 10132 San Jose Blvd. when she went to get food and she says she stepped into an extremely hot restaurant on a hot day.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Father’s Day, The Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation held a free BBQ at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park. What better way to celebrate dad than with a good old fashion BBQ?. The MLK Memorial Foundation put this together so all dads in...
Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victims have been identified in a double homicide Monday night on Bowden Road, according to multiple friends. They are Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, First Coast News has learned. Barnes leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter, family says. Barnes and Powell were dating, friends...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 4:05 a.m. on Saturday morning June 18th residents of South East Georgia were awakened by something rather uncommon for the region, an earthquake. The quake was originally estimated to be a 4.5M by the USGS but then was later re-assessed down to a 3.9 Magnitude.
In August 2013, someone robbed and beat 21-year-old Whitney Nicole Sanders in Jacksonville, Florida. Whitney, who goes by the name Nicky, was still healing from the assault on September 20, 2013, when she went to eat at Kelly's Place, a local restaurant at 1352 Kings Road in Jacksonville, with a friend. Around 1:30 am, she told her friend she was going to run across the street to an Exxon gas station. The errand should have taken Whitney five to ten minutes. Whitney never returned. The friend checked the Exxon gas station across the street looking for Whitney, but there was no sign of her.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found dead in the street in the Riverside area Saturday was weeks away from celebrating his 28th birthday, his friends said. Three friends confirmed to First Coast News the victim is Keenan Sparks. Officers responded to Sydney Street in Riverside around 6:30...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local business closed its doors leaving customers with questions about how they will get their prepaid money back. Prose Nails Mandarin Boutique closed, but still owes hundreds of dollars in services. News4JAX talked with one of the owners who said he is working to refund...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a double homicide off Bowden Road. A man and a woman were shot and killed. Both victims were in their 20s and have not been identified publicly by police. The man died on scene near the ATM. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Jacksonville...
Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Helping Hands Welaka will take place at the Welaka Town Hall -- located at 400 Fourth Ave. -- on Thursday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old man who was found shot to death over the weekend in Riverside has been identified by friends and loved ones. They said Keenan Sparks was the man found fatally shot Saturday morning on Sydney Street near Willowbranch Park. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says his death is being investigated as a murder.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found dead in the street on Jacksonville's Northwest side Saturday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Toby Gaines. Gaines's mother told First Coast News the shooting victim was her son. He was found in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street around...
Comments / 0