Duluth, MN

Pet Friendly Hotels in Duluth and Jacksonville

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are on a business trip or planning a family vacation, there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Duluth and Jacksonville. There are even breweries that welcome dogs, like Canal Park Brewing. You can find homemade dog treats at Matilda’s Dog Bakery and Boutique. A Place for Fido is another...

travelnowsmart.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
wjct.org

Gas prices are falling. How did that happen?

Gasoline prices have fallen 10 cents in the past week in Jacksonville, and they could fall further amid fears of an economic recession. Jacksonville's price for a gallon of regular averaged $4.78 on Tuesday, down from $4.88 a week ago, according to the AAA motor club. The average price was $2.90 at this time last year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Red, purple flags flying at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Monday is a federal holiday as we celebrate Juneteenth, and with scorching temperatures, the beach was extra busy. Lifeguards were warning people to be careful. In Jacksonville Beach, they were flying red flags because of a high risk for rip currents. There were also purple...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Popeyes without air conditioning for months, workers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side, working to get answers on why a Jacksonville Popeyes was without air conditioning for months, according to workers. A concerned customer reached out to First Coast News team about the problem at the restaurant at 10132 San Jose Blvd. when she went to get food and she says she stepped into an extremely hot restaurant on a hot day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free meals are available to children in Florida while schools are closed for the summer. Here’s how to find a site near you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville fathers honored with free BBQ at Eastside park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Father’s Day, The Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation held a free BBQ at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park. What better way to celebrate dad than with a good old fashion BBQ?. The MLK Memorial Foundation put this together so all dads in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Father’s Day gathering ends in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Victims identified in Jacksonville double homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victims have been identified in a double homicide Monday night on Bowden Road, according to multiple friends. They are Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, First Coast News has learned. Barnes leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter, family says. Barnes and Powell were dating, friends...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Earthquake northwest of Savannah felt on parts of the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 4:05 a.m. on Saturday morning June 18th residents of South East Georgia were awakened by something rather uncommon for the region, an earthquake. The quake was originally estimated to be a 4.5M by the USGS but then was later re-assessed down to a 3.9 Magnitude.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Woman Vanished From A Jacksonville Gas Station. What Happened To Whitney?

In August 2013, someone robbed and beat 21-year-old Whitney Nicole Sanders in Jacksonville, Florida. Whitney, who goes by the name Nicky, was still healing from the assault on September 20, 2013, when she went to eat at Kelly's Place, a local restaurant at 1352 Kings Road in Jacksonville, with a friend. Around 1:30 am, she told her friend she was going to run across the street to an Exxon gas station. The errand should have taken Whitney five to ten minutes. Whitney never returned. The friend checked the Exxon gas station across the street looking for Whitney, but there was no sign of her.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed in Putnam County

Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Helping Hands Welaka will take place at the Welaka Town Hall -- located at 400 Fourth Ave. -- on Thursday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

