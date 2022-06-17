ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Report

Charter buses to take U.S. residents to Juarez ‘Feria’

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – In an effort to guarantee the safety of U.S. visitors and save them from having to drive in Mexico, Juarez officials have worked out a deal with a bus company to shuttle patrons from Downtown El Paso to the Feria Juarez 2022.

A yellow Transborder bus is set to make its maiden voyage from the company headquarters at 410 S. Santa Fe St in El Paso to the Juarez Fair at 7 p.m. on Friday evening and bring riders back across the border at midnight. The buses will run Friday through Sunday through July 3.

Gloria Trevi, Kumbia Kings, Afrojack highlight Feria Juarez 2022

“The idea is that people who want to come to the fair from El Paso have the means to do so and get back” safely, said Juarez Tourism Director Jacqueline Armendariz.

City officials reached a deal with Transborde Ruta Binacional – which already provides cross-border bus service between Juarez, El Paso International Airport, Cielo Vista Mall and others – to make one of its buses available on weekends for the fair. More buses will be added according to demand. The fare will be $10.

The annual fair began on June 9 and features food, mechanical games and musical entertainment at the Juarez fairgrounds next to the tall red “X” monument south of the Bridge of the Americas U.S. port of entry. Late-night concerts also take place there.

Juarez won’t ban ‘narco-corridos’ at annual city fair

Juarez officials say the perception of insecurity and the fact that many U.S. residents find it difficult to drive in Mexico often keep El Pasoans from attending the event.

Traffic at international bridges is often heavy on weekends, but the trip back from the fair should take no more than 35 minutes, said Mario Valenzuela, an official with Transborde. That’s because there’s a designated lane for passenger buses that cuts down on crossing times, he said.

Telephone reservations are being taken at (011-52-656) 311-7494. Those using the bus service to Juarez can park their vehicles at the Transborde El Paso office, Valenzuela said.

