Houston, TX

3 women wanted for shoplifting over $5K worth of cosmetics items from west Houston business, HPD says

By Brittany Taylor
Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three women accused of shoplifting several cosmetics items from a business in west Houston, according to the...

www.click2houston.com

Ms. RatherUnique
4d ago

That's sad. Thank you ladies for making bad for the rest of us. We won't be able to shop in peace because of them.

that’s why we can’t have nice things.
4d ago

I have to wait and call on someone in the makeup counter to open the make up glass door for me at Walmart bc ppl like you keep stealing.

oldschool94
4d ago

wow! okay. okay. now. I'm sure they know who they are. if ya didn't do it. Then return to the store with ur receipts for items u purchased & it should give with the video. plain & simple. Next! what in the * ell $5k from a beauty supply place👀👁👀. what in the * ell were they taking? wow!

