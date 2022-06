The Ridgefield Playhouse is celebrating the grand opening of the new lobby with a Ribbon Cutting (courtesy of Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce) cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on Thursday, June 30th at 5PM. Come see what all of the BUZZ is about! The brand new lobby inside the Ridgefield Playhouse is...

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO