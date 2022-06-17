ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is $50 on Steam, but it'll be $70 in three weeks

By Dustin Bailey
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has come to Steam at a pretty steep discount, but the game will match the usual next-gen prices in three weeks' time.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is available at a 29% launch discount on Steam , which brings the price down to $49.69. The discount ends on July 7, bringing the price back up to $69.99. As VGC notes, that's the same price you'll find on both the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.

Even with the discount, the costs outside the US - like £49.69 / €59.79 - do not compare favorably against the dollar price with exchange rates in mind. Yet even with those pricing issues in mind, the FF7 Remake is currently at the top of Steam's top-seller list .

Some players have found the price frustrating given the PC port's technical issues , many of which remain unpatched.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake originally launched for PS4 in April 2020. The Intergrade version hit PS5 in June 2021, and a PC release of that version followed on the Epic Games Store in December 2021. The Steam launch was announced as part of yesterday's FF7 anniversary stream.

That stream also brought us news of a Crisis Core remaster , Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 , and yes, even Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 , which is already in active development. It seems Final Fantasy 7 will keep moving into the future at any price.

Check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide for everything we know about the next part of the remake series.

