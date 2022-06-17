Local gas station employee facing sex charge

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A local gas station employee was arrested Thursday after he was accused of kissing a 16-year old girl.

According to court records from Struthers Municipal Court, 51-year-old Rocky Singh has been charged with sexual imposition.

Records say that the incident reportedly happened at the Quick Stop gas station on Center Road in Poland Township on June 1.

The teen reported that Singh asked her to come to the back room of the store to talk, where she said he grabbed her by the waist and kissed her on the lips, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the girl was able to identify Singh from a photo, and surveillance video from the store confirmed the allegations.

Singh is in the Mahoning County Jail.

