National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday evening in Darlington County, damaging homes, a church and knocking down headstones in a cemetery.

The tornado formed at 6:30 p.m. northeast of Lamar, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF0 tornado reached a maximum wind speed of 85 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was on the ground for 3.8 miles and had a path that reached a maximum of 25 yards.

The tornado started in a wooded area near Lawson Grove Road before destroying trees, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary report. The twister went southeast, flipping a large agricultural irrigation system in a cornfield, damaging roof shingles at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, destroying an outdoor storage building and knocking down a few granite headstones.

The tornado weakened as it moved across South Center Road, where it ripped a roof of a mobile home and caused minor damage to a home, according to the report.

