Portsmouth, VA

Missing Portsmouth woman last seen Sunday night

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they’re concerned for the safety of missing 24-year-old Mikia Mackey, who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

Police say Mackey was last seen around 9 p.m. near the 5100 block of Moonlit Avenue, off Sterling Point Drive near Lake Jean.

Her blue Buick Park Avenue 4-door with Virginia tags 34025V was last seen in the driveway Monday morning around 11 a.m., police added.

When her roommate came home Monday afternoon, the Buick was gone.

No other details in the case have been released.

Those with information are asked to call the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

