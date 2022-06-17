ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County to begin picking up tree limbs

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County residents with tree limbs down on their property can now ask for help. The Allen County Highway Department will begin collecting “storm-related yard and...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Teen Safe After Vehicle Stops On Railroad Crossing In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager’s fortunate to be safe after his vehicle stalled on a DeKalb County railroad crossing. It happened early Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca was traveling south bound on County Road 59 in the 4800 block where he made a turn and his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. He exited the vehicle and called 911. A train later collided with his vehicle while it stuck was on the railroad tracks. The vehicle not drivable and was towed from the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Further details into the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs victim found along St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead along the St. Marys River in April has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Soe Sein, 35, was identified by fingerprints through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Intelligence Integration branch. He died by suicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Recycling returns in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday. City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place. Monday’s B week collections primarily...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
walls102.com

Jail birds leave behind $3,000 mess at historic lockup

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A family of jail birds has left behind a nearly $3,000 mess at the historic Steuben County Jail in northeastern Indiana. The Steuben County Commissioners have approved spending that amount of money to clean up the waste left behind by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that’s now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections in Angola.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Drivers hospitalized after DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two cars early Tuesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a car heading north on County Road 51 failed to yield to traffic at the intersection with State Road 8 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
WNDU

Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart County. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart. Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Tree#Eel River#Urban Construction#The Highway Department
WANE-TV

3 hurt in crash at intersection of state highways in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people were hurt, two critically, following a crash early Monday morning at an intersection in DeKalb County. Investigators determined that Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville was heading north on State Road 1 at around 4:40 a.m. when for unknown reasons, she failed to yield at the intersection with State Road 8 and CR 63. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWO News

One Person Dead In Monday Morning Crash In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale accepting donations to replace food spoiled by power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long emergency food drive starts Tuesday for residents affected by recent power outages in the Waynedale area. Thousands went days without power after last week’s storms, causing frozen and refrigerated food to spoil. A Facebook event is organizing donations for residents who lost meat, milk, and other perishable food items.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Train hits delivery van, driver says GPS directed him onto tracks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A train struck a delivery van that was stuck on the tracks early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County. The van was heading south on County Road 59 just after 2 a.m. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department when the driver turned right based on GPS directions he was following. The delivery van ended up stuck on some railroad tracks. The driver got out of the van and called 911. A short time later a train hit the van.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven fire crews put out flames at Rack and Helen’s

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A family-owned bar and grill in New Haven caught fire Monday afternoon. East Central Fire & EMS reported on Facebook crews were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to a structure fire in downtown New Haven. WANE 15 was at the scene to confirm it happened at Rack and Helen’s.
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne mother delivers baby at home during Tuesday’s power outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The power was out Tuesday but baby Theodore was coming anyways, creating quite the problem for a Fort Wayne couple. Lydia and Garret Govin were already planning an at-home water birth for their son. They say after a successful first water birth with their daughter, that was their plan this time around too. However, they were faced with some changes after Monday night’s Derecho storm in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy