Allen County to begin picking up tree limbs

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO