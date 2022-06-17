Owner of Minneapolis house-flipper business please guilty to $3M fraud

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- State prosecutors are asking for a speedier start to the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill Friday asking that the trial be sped up. K-A-R-E/T-V reports Frank cited the Victim’s Rights Act for the request. It comes two weeks after the judge granted a request by former officers Tou Thao and J-Alexander Kueng to start proceedings next January. Thao and Kueng are charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As gunman Malcolm Lessley was sentenced Tuesday in a Hennepin County courtroom, most all of the parties involved in the 2020 case called it a tragedy with no winners. Lessley, who was once civilly committed by a judge, shot and killed 51-year-old Tommie McCoy, Junior while...
A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooklyn Park police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping reported Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of Brooklyn Park Police Department. Brooklyn Park police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened inside McDonald's in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue around...
Minneapolis, Minnesota residents will soon begin receiving stimulus payments worth $500 per month under a new UBI program. The residents seeing the money need to have qualified for the program in order to receive payments; they are not automatic. This is the newest UBI program for the city. UBI payments...
MINNEAPOLIS — The Roseville Police Department announced Monday that they will be hosting a gun turn-in event later this week. The event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 22 from 3-7 p.m. at the police department located at 2660 Civic Center Drive. The announcement from the Roseville Police...
Just weeks after court officials announced the trial for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd had been moved to January of 2023, a request has been made for the trial to be continued to later in the year. Court documents released Monday morning state...
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
A 46-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from jail, was charged on Friday. In Ramsey County District Court, Dwight David Ford of St. Paul is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Shawndale Pryor of Minneapolis in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors and a defense attorney for one of two former Minneapolis police officers who still face a state trial in George Floyd's killing have made dueling requests for a new trial date, with the state hoping to have a trial as soon as this summer, while a defense lawyer wants to push it to next spring.
(St. Paul MN-) The Twin Cities do not fare well in a recent study of the nation's best-run cities. With local governments helping their cities transition out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America.
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Fourth of July weekend is just under two weeks away and many people are trying to figure out how much fireworks cost at local retailers, and where they can go see them at nearby celebrations. But one problem stands in the way, inflation. With U.S. inflation hitting a new...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
Editor's note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on June 6, 2022. A spike in crime along University Avenue and other areas near the University of Minnesota over the last several months has prompted the school to take additional action around student and community safety. In a message...
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's one of the oldest treatment centers in the world - and the Minneapolis AA house could have to close - unless something changes fast. The timing couldn't be worse. Substance abuse and overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.It's a piece of recovery history, and these days it's a piece of work, as part of the 1887 building is crumbling. This Minneapolis Alano AA Club is a place for people to go to meetings and keep themselves busy and sober in the evenings. It was a game changer for Emily Krasnenkova, who struggled with alcohol...
The 23-year-old suspect allegedly connected to a deadly Plymouth gas station shooting turned himself into police on Friday, June 17 – the same day Plymouth Police Department identified him as a suspect and asked the public to help find him. According to Plymouth PD, Daniel James Hart turned himself...
