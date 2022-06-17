ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Minneapolis house-flipper business please guilty to $3M fraud

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Prosecutors Ask For Speedier Start To Trial Of 2 Former Minneapolis Police Officers

(Minneapolis, MN) -- State prosecutors are asking for a speedier start to the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill Friday asking that the trial be sped up. K-A-R-E/T-V reports Frank cited the Victim’s Rights Act for the request. It comes two weeks after the judge granted a request by former officers Tou Thao and J-Alexander Kueng to start proceedings next January. Thao and Kueng are charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

Brooklyn Park police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping reported Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of Brooklyn Park Police Department. Brooklyn Park police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened inside McDonald's in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue around...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payments of $500 going to Minneapolis residents

Minneapolis, Minnesota residents will soon begin receiving stimulus payments worth $500 per month under a new UBI program. The residents seeing the money need to have qualified for the program in order to receive payments; they are not automatic. This is the newest UBI program for the city. UBI payments...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
bulletin-news.com

Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Apartment in St. Paul

A 46-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from jail, was charged on Friday. In Ramsey County District Court, Dwight David Ford of St. Paul is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Shawndale Pryor of Minneapolis in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
willmarradio.com

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic substance recovery center in Minneapolis faces closure as funding fades

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's one of the oldest treatment centers in the world - and the Minneapolis AA house could have to close - unless something changes fast. The timing couldn't be worse. Substance abuse and overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.It's a piece of recovery history, and these days it's a piece of work, as part of the 1887 building is crumbling.  This Minneapolis Alano AA Club is a place for people to go to meetings and keep themselves busy and sober in the evenings. It was a game changer for Emily Krasnenkova, who struggled with alcohol...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect in Plymouth gas station homicide released on $100K bond

The 23-year-old suspect allegedly connected to a deadly Plymouth gas station shooting turned himself into police on Friday, June 17 – the same day Plymouth Police Department identified him as a suspect and asked the public to help find him. According to Plymouth PD, Daniel James Hart turned himself...

