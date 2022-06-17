2 people injured after a rollover crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Nationwide Report
On early Friday morning, a man in his 20s and a girl in her teens suffered injuries following a rollover crash in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 1:40 a.m. on I-35 northbound, near Randolph Boulevard [...]
