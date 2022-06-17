Body found in Portland's Bayside neighborhood

The Lewiston Police Department is warning residents that there is a bear roaming through parts of the city and sharing steps to take to keep them away from their homes. A Facebook post on the Lewiston Police Department's page on Wednesday afternoon said that after several sightings of a bear in the area of Pleasant and Sabbatus Streets, they have confirmed there is a bear wandering around after seeing it on security camera footage. The picture we included with this article is not the actual bear spotted in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO