Body found in Portland's Bayside neighborhood

A Portland man died Saturday when his fishing raft overturned in a tributary of Moosehead Lake. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Truc Huynh was spending the day with a friend Saturday on the East Outlet, which flows out of Moosehead Lake. They were fishing from a raft and, around noon, decided to move to another area on the river to fish. As they descended through some whitewater rapids, however, the boat overturned and threw the two men into the water.
