Portland, ME

Body found in Portland's Bayside neighborhood

By WGME
WPFO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a death after...

fox23maine.com

Q106.5

Hudson Man Found Driving a Car Stolen from a Locked Glenburn Home

A Hudson man is facing charges after a South Portland traffic stop revealed he was driving a stolen vehicle. Maine State Police Troopers Lemieux and Flanagan stopped a vehicle on I-295 in South Portland on Friday, June 17th, after the driver made an illegal turn in an emergency crossover. The driver was eventually identified as Andrew Will, 35 of Hudson, but he initially refused to give his correct name and date of birth. Police say he also gave inconsistent stories about how he happened to be in possession of the vehicle he was driving.
HUDSON, ME
wabi.tv

Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

South Portland woman killed in hit-and-run at Acadia National Park

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says it is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Acadia National Park. Police say the incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center. Maine State Police say 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q106.5

A 40-Year-Old Portland Man Died When His Fishing Raft Overturned

A Portland man died Saturday when his fishing raft overturned in a tributary of Moosehead Lake. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Truc Huynh was spending the day with a friend Saturday on the East Outlet, which flows out of Moosehead Lake. They were fishing from a raft and, around noon, decided to move to another area on the river to fish. As they descended through some whitewater rapids, however, the boat overturned and threw the two men into the water.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Police make 4th arrest in connection with April homicide in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the death of a West Bath man in the early hours of April 26, 2022. Officials say they issued a warrant for 44-year-old Jonathan Geisinger of South Portland on the charge of felony murder on Thursday, June 16.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

Hit-and-run death of woman at Acadia Park investigated

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a Maine woman at Acadia National Park.Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center between late Saturday and early Sunday, state police said Monday in a news release.The vehicle is described as a 2016, black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates. There may be damage to the underside of the vehicle.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
#Portland Police#Portland Street#Bayside
WPFO

Biddeford Police searching for missing teen

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police in Biddeford are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday June 19. Police say 14-year-old Jacoby M. Muise is 5'11" and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black sweat pants, a blue champion sweatshirt and white...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Portland man drowns after raft overturns on Moosehead Lake

Sapling Township (WGME) -- A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend Saturday morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The two were fishing in a raft and around noontime...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

AUBURN, Maine — The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a press conference to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. Friends of Caron...
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Dies While Fishing On The Kennebec River

A Portland man is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident on the Kennebec River. According to WABI TV, 40 year old Truc Huynh and a friend were fishing on the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. The TV station reports that the raft they were on hit a rough patch and...
PORTLAND, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police continue to investigate two deaths in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate two deaths that happened inside of a residence on Fourth Street in Auburn. Police first responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. NEWS CENTER Maine crews on scene reported that Maine State Police and Auburn police spent much of the...
AUBURN, ME
94.9 HOM

Police Warn of Several Bear Sightings in Lewiston, Maine

The Lewiston Police Department is warning residents that there is a bear roaming through parts of the city and sharing steps to take to keep them away from their homes. A Facebook post on the Lewiston Police Department's page on Wednesday afternoon said that after several sightings of a bear in the area of Pleasant and Sabbatus Streets, they have confirmed there is a bear wandering around after seeing it on security camera footage. The picture we included with this article is not the actual bear spotted in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
observer-me.com

Portland man drowns in East Outlet Of Moosehead Lake

SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.
PORTLAND, ME
US News and World Report

4th Arrest Made in Portland Shooting That Left 1 Dead

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a shooting in Portland in April that left a man dead and a woman injured, police said Saturday. Jonathan Geisinger, 44, was arrested in South Portland on Friday on a charge of felony murder in connection with the April 26 shooting of Derald Coffin, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Community heartbroken by death of 'selfless' Portland man

PORTLAND (WGME) – A community is heartbroken as they mourn the loss of 40-year-old Truc Huynh. He drowned Saturday afternoon while fishing in the East Outlet of Kennebec River. Huynh and a friend were on a raft, which wardens say overturned, throwing both men into the water. Huynh's friend,...
PORTLAND, ME

