Roseville, CA

3-year-old dies after she’s hit crossing street with her dad, Minnesota family says

By Kaitlyn Alanis
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old girl was crossing the street with her dad when they were struck by a driver in Minnesota, according to local media reports. The Roseville Police Department was called to the intersection at about 8:30 p.m....

www.sanluisobispo.com

FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Occurs on Rancho Cordova Highway

Accident on U.S. 50 Kills One Person and Injures Others. A traffic fatality was reported in Rancho Cordova on June 19 following a two-vehicle accident along U.S. 50. The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Zinfandel Drive off-ramp between two vehicles, one of which was hauling a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the vehicles overturned in the collision. Drunk or drugged driving was not ruled out as a factor in the accident, and a phlebotomist was called to administer a blood test on one person.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Major Injury Accident Involves Three Vehicles

Accident Causes Injuries at Grass Valley Highway Intersection. A major injury accident occurred in Auburn on June 17 after three vehicles collided. The collision happened around 1:24 p.m. at the Grass Valley Highway intersection with Willow Creek Drive. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report said the accident involved a Subaru Forester, BMW, and a Honda Pilot.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting In Midtown

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a gunman after a shooting Sunday in the city’s Midtown neighborhood forced bars and businesses to lock down. The Sacramento Police Department says shots were heard around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and L streets. The owner of the Badlands nightclub on K Street says he offered people a safe place to wait out the lockdown as officers canvassed the area. Police say that they found evidence of a shooting at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported. Investigators have yet to release any details on a suspect.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vanden Road reopens after accident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a traffic accident in Fairfield Monday. No details about the accident and circumstances surrounding it have been released by authorities at this time. The Fairfield Police Department temporarily closed Vanden Road between Cannon Road and Leisure Town Traffic Circle for the investigation.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Fox40

CHP: One dead in major traffic collision on I-80 at West El Camino Ave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said a 79-year-old man from Rocklin is dead after a “major traffic collision” involving 5 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 80 near West El Camino Ave around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. CHP said the accident is current;y blocking three...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Body Recovered in Dixon RV Fire

Fire on Thissell Road Consumes RV and Body Found Inside. Fire crews were called out to a reported RV fire on June 15 in Dixon. A report issued by the Dixon Fire Department stated that crews from UC Davis, Winters, and Vacaville also responded to the call and helped extinguish the blaze, which occurred on Thissell Road west of Schroeder Road. The RV was engulfed when they arrived. However, fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread.
DIXON, CA
FOX40

One arrested in Sunday early-morning Branch Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they’ve arrested Deon Conley, 28 in connection with a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Branch Street that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they identified Conley as a suspect shortly after the homicide and arrested him Monday in Sacramento County. Police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

