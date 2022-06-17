ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KICK AM 1530

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 5

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Republican Missouri Senator Contacts Law Enforcement Following Greitens Campaign Advertisement

FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens' political future seemed doomed by scandal when he resigned as Missouri governor. Now, he appears primed to test whether Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement provides a path for redemption within a Republican Party searching for direction after former President Donald Trump's election loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#New Laws#Retirement#Ambulance Services#Politics State#Hb 1472 Modifies
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Allowing Looser Checks on Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

It just got a little harder for regulators to stop off-label use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. On June 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law that allows pharmacists to prescribe the two drugs — which some believe treat and prevent COVID-19 but are not recommended by the FDA or the National Institutes of Health — without potential licensing repercussions. The bill also prohibits pharmacists from contacting physicians or patients to dispute the effectiveness of either drug.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

New App Helps Missouri Drivers Get Refunds For Gas

The gas tax in Missouri is about to go up as of July 1, but there is a new app that can help you submit receipts for refunds. The (helps drivers to upload gas recipes to receive a refund, the gas tax in Missouri will increase in the next few years. On July 1 it will increase by five cents.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Researchers: Kansas, Missouri could help rein in medical debt

Kansas and Missouri don’t do enough to protect their residents from racking up medical bills, researchers say. A new project from the University of Arizona and University of Utah and the Pew Charitable Trusts digs into consumer protections for people getting medical care. Both states have weak policies, the...
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Mallinckrodt makes first Medicaid fraud payment to Missouri, 49 other states

(The Center Square) – Missouri received its first payment from Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, on Thursday in a $234 million nationwide settlement over alleged fraudulent Medicaid drug pricing. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Missouri joined 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the federal government in settling allegations...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy