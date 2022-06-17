ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County offers storm debris pickup

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Highway Department today announced it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties. The Board of Commissioners authorized the department to...

www.wowo.com

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Teen Safe After Vehicle Stops On Railroad Crossing In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager’s fortunate to be safe after his vehicle stalled on a DeKalb County railroad crossing. It happened early Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca was traveling south bound on County Road 59 in the 4800 block where he made a turn and his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. He exited the vehicle and called 911. A train later collided with his vehicle while it stuck was on the railroad tracks. The vehicle not drivable and was towed from the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Further details into the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

House Fire In DeKalb County Late Sunday Night

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire in DeKalb County late Sunday Night required efforts from multiple agencies. The fire happened around 10:51 P.M Sunday as multiple fire agencies as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called to the fire in the 6900 block of County Road 62. Crews found that the east half of the house was engulfed in flames as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway. County Road 62 was shut down from State Road 101 to County Road 71 for emergency vehicles only. The fire was quickly extinguished by responding fire agencies. All occupants of the house were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One Person Dead In Monday Morning Crash In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In DeKalb County Monday Morning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A three car crash in DeKalb County injured several people early Monday morning. The crash happened at the junction of State Road 8, State Road 1, and County Road 63 at around 4:30 A.M. Monday where 44-year-old Stephani Emenhiser of Spencerville is reported to have failed to yield for an unknown reason as a second vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jacob Akerman of Hicksville, Ohio pushed Emenhiser into the intersection and then collided with a third vehicle driven by 39-year-old Darryl Eicher, Jr. of Butler. Emenhiser overturned onto Eicher, Jr. before coming to a rest. All three drivers were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Emenhiser and Akerman were listed in critical condition while Eicher was listed in serious condition.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Minor Pump Relief Witnessed Over The Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While it was not much, some relief at the gas pump has been witnessed in the last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.15/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.22/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.95/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.25/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.59/gallon while the highest was $6.39/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/gallon today.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

3Rivers Credit Union Expanding More Within Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is planning to expand in central Indiana.. The credit union says it will invest $7.5 million to build three branch locations in Muncie, Pendleton, and Fortville. 3Rivers is working with Fort Wayne-based Strategic Growth Advisors on the design and construction of the facilities. Each 3,000-square-foot building will feature an open concept with separate rooms for business, mortgage, and investment services, as well as separate drive-thru lanes, and ATMs. Despite the pandemic, the credit union tells Inside Indiana Business it has continued to experience organic growth in new members, deposits, and loan volume. 3Rivers currently has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves more than 110,000 members. The branches are expected to open by the end of the year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Trine President Brooks announces plans to retire in May 2023

ANGOLA, Ind. (Press Release): Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., today informed the Trine University campus community that he intends to retire on May 31, 2023, after 23 years as president of the Angola-based institution. Dr. Brooks is currently the longest serving college or university president in Indiana. In an email...
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

Former Homestead, Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan has died of natural causes. Swanigan died Monday night. The coroner’s office says they were contacted but will not be investigating his death. Swanigan was Indiana Mr. Basketball in...
FORT WAYNE, IN

