As a UC Davis graduate student in 1975, Tim Croughan invited his younger sister, Mary, to come to campus and enjoy Picnic Day. It was a fateful visit, because it began a lifelong love of the university for Mary, who now serves as UC Davis’ provost and executive vice chancellor, and it set the trajectory for more family members to join the Aggie family.

DAVIS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO