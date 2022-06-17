Rockford Police seize guns in traffic stops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Rockford Police announced the arrests of five young men, all 20-years-old and younger, and confiscated loaded handguns during multiple traffic stops this week.

According to police, Quantavius Fletcher, 20, was pulled over on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Buckbee and Seminary Street. Fletcher was a passenger in the car, police said, and he got out and ran when the car stopped. He was chased down and taken into custody a short distance away.

Police said the driver was cited for driving with a revoked license. Officers then found a loaded handgun in the car. Fletcher was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and three outstanding warrants.

He was previously arrested in October 2021 in a similar weapon situation.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive, near the Rockford Police Department District 3 Headquarters. Demarice Smith-Brown, 18, was arrested after police found a stolen, loaded shotgun with a defaced serial number in the car.

Smith-Brown was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number.

On Friday, June 17th, at 1:40 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 3400 block of S. Main Street and found cocaine, a handgun, and two magazines inside the fanny pack of Sebastian Abrego, 19. Officers also found another loaded handgun, with an extended magazine, in the car.

Abrego was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jesus Belmontes-Chaves, 18, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Alberto Herrera, 18, was charged with an outstanding warrant.

