Rockford Police seize guns in traffic stops

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Rockford Police announced the arrests of five young men, all 20-years-old and younger, and confiscated loaded handguns during multiple traffic stops this week.

According to police, Quantavius Fletcher, 20, was pulled over on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Buckbee and Seminary Street. Fletcher was a passenger in the car, police said, and he got out and ran when the car stopped. He was chased down and taken into custody a short distance away.

Police said the driver was cited for driving with a revoked license. Officers then found a loaded handgun in the car. Fletcher was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and three outstanding warrants.

He was previously arrested in October 2021 in a similar weapon situation.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive, near the Rockford Police Department District 3 Headquarters. Demarice Smith-Brown, 18, was arrested after police found a stolen, loaded shotgun with a defaced serial number in the car.

Smith-Brown was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number.

On Friday, June 17th, at 1:40 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 3400 block of S. Main Street and found cocaine, a handgun, and two magazines inside the fanny pack of Sebastian Abrego, 19. Officers also found another loaded handgun, with an extended magazine, in the car.

Abrego was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jesus Belmontes-Chaves, 18, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Alberto Herrera, 18, was charged with an outstanding warrant.

Freeport Police arrest felon on gun possession charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Desmar Lewis, 25, on possession of a firearm. Lewis is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior incarceration. Police said officers received information that Lewis was at a residence in the 800 block of South Galena and was in possession of the weapon. When officers arrived, […]
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Teens in custody after crashing stolen SUV into parked van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teen suspects are under arrest following an SUV crash on Madison’s south side Monday night. Leading up to the rollover crash, Madison Police were tipped off by an off-duty officer that a black, Kia SUV was driving recklessly on Seven Nations Drive, and was seen doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Carjacking Overnight In Rockford

(Aggravated Vehicular Hi-Jacking) At approximately 3:15 this morning a armed carjacking occurred in the 300 block of Gramercy Drive in Rockford. Two black male subjects wearing hoodies and armed with handguns reportedly fled with a grey Ford Escape, plate number 3537589 (or similar) with damage to the rear bumper. No...
ROCKFORD, IL
16-year-old arrested after Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a handgun after they responded to a “shots fired” call. Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of East Winslow around 10:20 P.M on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers saw two people walking […]
FREEPORT, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Illinois Man Arrested and Facing Plethora of Felonies

A Lake in the Hills, Illinois man was arrested and facing a plethora of charges following an arrest made in Clinton County Monday. At 10:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Roger Palinsky who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance for NDMA, felony possession of marijauna, felony possession for synthetic cannabanoid, two felonies for possession of a firearm, and felony delivery of a controlled substance.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Car crushed by trailer in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were reportedly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a trailer tipped onto and crushed a car in a crash near the Spring Creek and Auburn Street cloverleaf, witnesses said. According to the owner of the car, his brother and his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission, and he reported it stolen. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop, Arrest A Suspect That Had A Loaded Shotgun With a Defaced Serial Number

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive. The passenger, Demarice Smith-Brown, had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into. custody without incident. During the investigation, officers were able to locate and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Police: Amboy man shot dead on Sunday

AMBOY Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Amboy. Garrett R. Hicks was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies were dispatched to 73 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help. […]
AMBOY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with aggravated battery to a police officer

An Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. 31-year-old Justin R. Taylor, of Aurora, was a passenger in the vehicle. He's charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was arrested by Kendall County deputies and was taken to the county jail in Yorkville. He posted bond to be released later on.
AURORA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We want the car’: 3 facing homicide charges in kidnapping-turned-killing

PORTAGE, Wis. — Details from a recently filed criminal complaint allege that the three suspects in a kidnapping-turned-homicide killed the victim in order to take his car for themselves. All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg, 38-year-old Laura Johnson, and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — are charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according...
PORTAGE, WI
WIFR

23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument

FREEPORT , Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Freeport man died Sunday night at FHN after being shot, according to police. Freeport police were contacted around 10 p.m. Sunday by FHN personnel after the victim, Daquaveon Jackson, had been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jackson later died at the hospital.
FREEPORT, IL
Police investigate murder of 23-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Police learned the shooting […]
FREEPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Domestic disturbance in Elgin resolved by Crisis Negotiators

Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance, at a residence located on Old Mill Ct. in Elgin, around midnight, June 16th. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a family member who told them a 45-year-old living at the residence was not acting normal. After an argument with family members, the female, armed with a knife, barricaded herself in a room that also contained a firearm.
ELGIN, IL
