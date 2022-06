Starting today, Verizon subscribers with unlimited 5G mobile plans can avail of Home Internet services for as low as $25 a month. This means that if you have subscribed to Verizon Wireless’ 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More unlimited mobile plans, you’re automatically eligible for the company’s Home Internet services for as low as $25 per month. The applicable Home Internet Services include the 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios plans. Customers will have to enroll in AutoPay should they decide to take advantage of this lower pricing.

INTERNET ・ 6 HOURS AGO