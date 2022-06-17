ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Boardwalk barons expedited Rehoboth Beach’s early growth

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth Beach may have been founded as a United Methodist camp meeting association in the early 1870s, but Rehoboth Beach historian Paul Lovett said it didn’t take long for the fledgling community to embrace a different lifestyle. Much of that was because it attracted a number of rich individuals from the...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barons#Philadelphia#Boardwalk#United Methodist#Dagsboro
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Philly

Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 12,000 Acres, Forces Several Closures

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says. The fire is 70% contained. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire @njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest – Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships – which has reached 12,000 acres in size and is 70%...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cape Gazette

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER. Legacy firm leverages service enhancements as part of multi-state brokerage. Rehoboth Beach, DE, (June 20, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old multi-office brokerage serving Sussex and Kent Counties in DE, recently announced that it will now do business under the Coldwell Banker Premier banner. This follows the legacy firm’s January 2022 merger with the regional industry leader, which has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania as well as Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy