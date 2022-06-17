ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Merrill Area Farmers Market returns to Normal Park

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Area Farmers Market is set to begin again this year and will be returning to Normal Park on Wednesdays and Saturdays from mid-June through October, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Located at the corner of N. Center Ave. and E. 7th St., the Farmers Market is easy...

merrillfotonews.com

wausautimes.com

Aspirus’ Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program continues

WAUSAU, Wis. – The perfect place to find fresh food is at your local farmers market. From farm to table, the produce is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients. “Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to give our bodies and minds a healthy boost with some fresh fruits and veggies,” says Diane Hinrichs Kelbel, RD, CD, registered dietician at Aspirus. “As a bonus, buying them at a farmers market is a fantastic opportunity to support our local farmers.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hi Restaurant to close in Wausau

A downtown Wausau restaurant will close after this month, according to a Facebook post. Hi Restaurant, 102 Jefferson St., serves Chinese cuisine and Japanese sushi, opening in 2019. One of the restaurant owners “is having some health issues and needs a long time to recover and rest after her surgery,” the post reads. “After discussing with her family, they have decided to temporarily close the business.”
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids area celebrates ‘Cranberry Blossom Festival’

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In late June, cranberries begin to blossom with pink flowers. In Wood County, one of Wisconsin’s highest-producing cranberry centers, the time of year is a cause for celebration. This weekend marked Cranberry Blossom Festival in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The four-day celebration culminated with...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin July 4 Fireworks Shows 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods will once again sponsor the annual Fireworks Shows in many area communities. “Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin,” said Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Rapids Postal Worker Goes Viral

As they say, “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” While there’s not an OFFICIAL motto for the postal workers, we’ve seen them work in extreme weather. Sue Pelot-Flanagan from Wisconsin Rapids...
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Local girl donates to LCHS for her birthday

“Thank you to Addison B. from Merrill for donating so many supplies and goodies for the cats and dogs at Lincoln County Humane Society for her 10th birthday. Thank you so much and happy birthday!!” said the employees and volunteers at the Lincoln County Humane Society.
MERRILL, WI
wiproud.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
merrillfotonews.com

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter – faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, lifelong caretaker – died peacefully at her home in rural Merrill on June 16, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer and dementia. Kristine was born June 14, 1949, to Dr. Lawrence Heise and Frances (Grosskopf) Heise, the oldest of five girls. She was proud of her parents and followed their footsteps into health care, serving most of her career as a social worker. Kristine attended Valparaiso University, where she met her first husband, William Singleton. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1969, and although they later divorced, they always shared love for their children: Heidi Petersen of Schofield, Gretchen (Eric) Lorge of Kronenwetter; Kirsten (Adrian) Adshead of Madison; and Justin (Jason Erickson) Singleton of Milwaukee. She graduated with an MSW from Saint Louis University and spent decades counseling people through tough times and mental health challenges. During her final professional years, she focused on helping children recovering from severe trauma. In the late 1990s, Kristine met Bill Nutter, the man who made her final years so joyous. They married on October 5, 2001, and spent many happy years hunting and fishing, enjoying a good beer, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses, Kristine is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster of Valparaiso, IN, and Claire (Stan) Stanek of La Crescent, MN; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom), Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Sophie, William, Oliver, Teddy, Charlie and Susannah; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police seize cash, hundreds of doses of meth in Wausau traffic stop

A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents. Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.
newschannel20.com

Wisconsin tornado confirmed with winds between 86-110 miles per hour

Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

1 dead, 3 injured in Hwy. 49 crash

A single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman is charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him. Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She was formally charged Monday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WSAW

Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of stealing a boat from a private dock and driving away. Investigators said around noon a man arrived by canoe at a private dock near Birch Street and stole a boat. The owner was able to take photos of the suspect. The owner said the suspect drove the boat toward Mosinee. Law enforcement found the boat in the water at Half Moon Lake unoccupied.
MOSINEE, WI

