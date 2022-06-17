ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

4-month investigation leads to Columbus man’s arrest in child pornography case

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RL8we_0gEBP4UY00

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A four-month investigation resulted in the arrest of a Columbus man accused in a child pornography case.

Indiana State Police took 38-year-old Mark Scolley into custody Thursday on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

2 Indiana ‘predators’ sentenced to federal prison for using social media to sexually exploit minors

The investigation was a coordinated effort involving Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to state police, the investigation began in February. ISP received six tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which itself had received information from three internet service providers.

As a result of the tips and the subsequent investigation, ISP and the task force served a search warrant at a home on Timbercrest Drive in Columbus, with assistance from the FBI and the Bloomington Police Department.

Indy truck driver sentenced to 30 years in child exploitation case

Investigators said they discovered additional evidence during their search.

Scolley is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

