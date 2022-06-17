ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an Aldi pro – this is the best day to shop in store to bag the best bargains

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AN ALDI expert has shared his secrets on shopping at the store including which is the best day to get the best bargains.

The grocery store has a ton of great deals- here's what you need to know before your shopping.

The expert has revealed the best tips before shopping at Aldi Credit: Alamy

According to an Aldi expert, Wednesday mornings are the perfect day and time to head to the store,Delish reports.

This is because that's when the shelves are restocked and you will have more options.

Another trick is to check the Fan Favorites online before shopping.

The products that feature a hearty-shaped logo are voted on every year by customers.

A tip to get better bargains is to do your shopping on Sundays- that's when the store's new Hot deals hit the shelves.

Make sure to check the seasonal items, limited edition products that are available during certain periods throughout the year.

Some of the most popular ones might end on the shelves permanently.

Another trick to save you money would be to opt for Aldi brands- the fact they cost less doesn't mean they are lower quality.

A number of products actually contain the same ingredients as the big brand ones.

For example, Belle Vie sparkling water is identical to La Croix but costs almost half the price.

Meanwhile, you can also save some cash on bread if you tell the cashier the expiration date on the loaf you picked is five or fewer days away.

If you are not happy with your purchase, feel free to head back to the store- you will get a replacement item and a refund under Aldi's "Twice as Nice" policy.

Make sure to regularly check Aldi's website as it will list special discounted items two weeks before they hit the shelves.

The shop's Instagram account will often feature upcoming sales so keep an eye on it too.

Aldi has always urged its customers to bring their own carrier bags because not only it is good for the environment but it also saves you a few pennies.

Another savvy shopper has shared the ways to save money on garden items you need to buy in Aldi, B&M & Wilko.

A chef mom has shared her favourite 13 cheap must-have Aldi products.

And another Aldi superfan found 14 items, most under $10 for summer.

Make sure to check the deals online before heading to the store Credit: Alamy

The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

