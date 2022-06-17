ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payette County, ID

Recount: Boyle edges out Syme in District 9, Seat B race

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
 4 days ago

NAMPA — A recount spanning three counties has confirmed that Scott Syme has lost the legislative race for District 9, Seat B to Judy Boyle by just six votes.

Each of the three counties that make up the ninth legislative district — Canyon, Washington, and Payette counties — reported that the number of votes tallied for each candidate was the same as on election night.

“I just want to thank people for their patience and waiting and for all the three county clerks and all the workers,” Boyle said. “They went through a lot of time, effort, and expense of taxpayer dollars for the recount. They did a super great job.”

Syme said, “It has been a honor and a real privilege to be able to serve the people of Idaho for six years.”

Syme and Boyle, both incumbents, ran in the same district due to the redistricting process that occurred ahead of the last election . Because the vote margin in the May 17 primary was so slim, Syme was able to request a recount in each of the three counties that make up District 9. For a free recount to be paid for by the state, the difference in total votes must be less than 0.1%, or the difference should be five votes or less, whichever is greater, according to Ballotpedia.

In Canyon County, where Syme resides, he led by 13 votes, receiving 1,509 to Boyle’s 1,496. In Washington County, where Boyle and Syme are from, Syme led by 10 votes, receiving 1,230 votes to Boyle’s 1,220. But in Payette County, Boyle led by 29 votes, receiving 1,920 votes to Syme’s 1,891. That makes Boyle the next District 9, Seat B representative, with 4,636 votes to Syme’s 4,630.

Syme said the results demonstrated a sound election process, despite his loss.

“This is really a vindication of how secure and accurate our elections are,” Syme said. “I believe that our nation, counties across our nation, are really no different than Idaho, and that our elections in this country are safe, secure, and accurate. There is no big lie.”

Canyon County did its recount Tuesday, followed by Washington County on Wednesday, and Payette County on Thursday, according to staff at each county.

Syme first won election to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2016 after winning a five-way GOP primary race by 47% of the vote, and the general election with more than 80% of the vote.

Boyle has served in the House since winning election in 2008. In 2016, she visited Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon to show support for the Ammon Bundy-led takeover there, as previously reported. In the most recent legislative session, she sponsored a bill to require drug-testing of substitute teachers, but the bill was voted down in the House.

Boyle said going forward, she hopes “that we can all come together and do what’s best for the people of Idaho, instead of continuing the feud between people.”

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
