ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Serial 1 goes off-road with its new electric mountain bike

By Mat Gallagher
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Serial 1 electric bikes have taken years of Harley-Davidson know-how and distilled them into a range of electric bikes . While the original range were all city bikes, this new model is very much made for off-road riding.

The Switch/MTN is a fully-fledged electric mountain bike designed to conquer rough trails. This is not the company's first eMTB, the Bash/MTN was released earlier this year as a limited run of just 1,050 bikes available across Europe and the US. However, the Switch/MTN is more extreme thanks to its air suspension forks. It also has a cleaner frame design and comes in a great choice of colors.

In addition to its three main electric bike models, Serial 1 has offered a series of interesting limited editions, like the 80s BMX version of the Mosh and the reimaging of the original Harley Davidson motorbike that gave Serial 1 its name.

Judging by the Switch/MTN, the off-road features aren't just for show. It might be a new market for Serial 1 but its taking it seriously, from the placement of the battery pack and motor to lower gravity to the button on the handlebars to automatically lower the seat post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103VVK_0gEBOnOj00

(Image credit: Serial 1)

The basic specs of the Switch/MTN are very similar to the Bash/MTN. The aluminum frame includes internal routing for the brake, shift cable and electrical wiring. There are integrated LED lighting in the rear forks and on the handlebars – the headlight is playfully named the BAF, or bright as F*** for its super-bright coverage.

The bike is powered by a 250W Brose S Mag motor with 66 ft-lbs of torque and an integrated but removable 527Wh battery. Both of these have been positioned low and central to the bike, to help with the center of gravity.

It sits on 27.5 x 35mm allow rims and Michelin E-Wild E-Gum tires, with hydraulic disc brakes on front and rear. It uses a 12-speed drivetrain with an 11-50 gear ratio to cope with all conditions and offers four ride modes for the pedal assistance from the motor, capable of taking the bike up to 20mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVfIZ_0gEBOnOj00

(Image credit: Serial 1)

The biggest addition is the fully adjustable air suspension front forks. These provide up to 120mm of travel and can be easily adjusted to suit your weight, riding style and terrain. The dropper seat post is also a neat addition. With the press of a lever on the handlebars, you can adjust the saddle height on the go.

As with the other Serial 1 bikes, the Switch/MTN uses the Serial 1 app to provide a range of features. From security options to track, monitor and immobilize the bike, to route planning and real-time ride data, it allows your phone to become part of the bike's system. You can mount your phone to the handlebars using a special attachment, and even charge it via the USB-C port in the handlebars.

The Serial 1 Switch/MTN is on sale now from the Serial 1 website , priced $4,499 (£3,641 / AU$6,383).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HP94_0gEBOnOj00

(Image credit: Serial 1)

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This shape-shifting bike for railway track inspections is a swanky EV when off duty

Railway maintenance personnel have to walk long distances to perform their task. This routine,by the way,can be really taxing in extreme weather conditions and calls for a practical solution that is useful beyond the limits of the railway tracks. Step into the concept design world, and you’ll find the perfect solution with the added perks.
BICYCLES
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

This beast of an e-bike comes with two removable batteries and a 1000W motor to conquer any terrain

The ENGWE X26 might have two wheels, but it has the audacity of a pickup truck, with the confidence to conquer any terrain in front of it (asphalt, dirt roads, even mountain trails). Designed for people who take biking seriously, the X26 works equally well on roads as it does off of them… plus, it comes with an electric powertrain that should surely impress a few. And if that isn’t enough, the e-bike sports a dual removable battery system that integrates right into the ENGWE X26’s bold, muscular frame, giving you a bike that’s a clean, mean, riding machine.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Mountain Bike#Off Road#Serial#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best High-Performance Electric Cars on the Market

The new generation of EVs have quickly become the standard-bearers of performance in every segment they occupy. From ultra-high performance SUVs like the new Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T to super sedans like the Tesla Model S Plaid, EVs are crushing their ICE competition in terms of performance and speed.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Owner Suggests Tesla Model 3 Is Not Worth The Money, Regrets Purchase

The Tesla Model 3 is undoubtedly a fantastic car. After all, there's a reason why it's the best-selling EV of all time. But it's not without its problems. And it's also rather expensive - around $10,000 more than it was when it first went on sale. Hence alternatives that benefit from the full $7,500 Tax Credit, like the Polestar 2, are beginning to make more and more sense.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Forget About Buying Your Ford EV Once The Lease Is Up

Ford recently made a significant change to its EV lease agreement. As of this month, customers no longer have the option to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease term. Cars Direct got hold of a letter sent to dealers recently. A Ford Credit spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter. The new rule is currently applicable to 37 states, but the change will be in effect for the rest of the country by the fourth quarter of 2022.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Offer Enhanced Auto Pilot As Additional Option to FSD

Elon Musk responded directly to a Tweet asking Enhanced Auto Pilot to be sold as a separate option from Tesla FSD. Elon Musk said, "Ok" and it looks like one man's Tweet is going to turn into a world wide feature release by Tesla. Tesla To Offer Enhanced Auto Pilot...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Tesla Model 3: Release Date, Price, and Specs

The 2023 Tesla Model 3 should be arriving in early 2023, but will Tesla make any big changes before then? Let’s find out—explore 2023 Model 3 release date, price info, specs, and more. The post 2023 Tesla Model 3: Release Date, Price, and Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
BGR.com

Terrifying video shows autonomous robot tank blowing up cars remotely

We’ve managed to create some impressive robots over the years. From medical robots that can perform surgeries to small robots capable of jumping to new heights. There’s even a group of tiny robots we plan to use to explore the Moon. But now, a video of a new AI-powered tank has surfaced. It showcases how the military plans to use these scary advancements in futuristic warfare.
COMBAT SPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Not a Tesla Model X

Tesla was once the golden standard for EVs. Now there are many more among the market the competitions is getting stiff. Here are 3 reasons the Cadillac Lyriq may be better than its Tesla competitor: the Model X. The post 3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Not a Tesla Model X appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
T3

T3

184
Followers
464
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy