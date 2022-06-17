ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Culvert construction projects scheduled for Somerset County

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a culvert construction project for Route 4004.

Thursday, June 23, the construction will begin to replace culverts in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships. On Thursday, a detour will be placed for the work on Route 4004 (Bicycle Road) bridge over the Beaver Dam Creek, near the intersection of T-655 (Milow Kimmel Road).

Traffic will follow an 11-mile detour, it will take traffic west to the intersection of Route 4017/T-665, south on Route 601 to the intersection of Route 601 and Route 4004. This detour is expected to be in place until August 24.

One culvert is located over a Tributary to Stonycreek, just south of the intersection with T-565 (Covered Bridge Road), and the other over Grove Run is located near the intersection of Coal Road.

Additional work that will be completed consists of roadway approach work, drainage, guide rail upgrades and more miscellaneous projects.

Overall work on this $1.2 million project, is expected to be completed by September 2022. The construction is going to be done by Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh and will be weather dependent.

WTAJ

WTAJ

Community Policy