TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers. The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation...

9 HOURS AGO