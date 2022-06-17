ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 4 days ago
A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year....

