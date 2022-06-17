ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Lightyear DLC Out Now With Buzz Crashing On Alien Planet

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang collaborated with Disney to release a Lightyear DLC for Minecraft Bedrock. The DLC walks the player through Buzz's origin story and his crash landing on an alien planet. There will be five different missions set in diverse environments, from the jungle to mines. Other than beating up enemies,...

