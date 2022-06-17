Oakland City gets storm damage and a possible power outage
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News visited Oakland City after hearing reports of storm damage and a huge power outage.
We heard some reports of 90% of the city without power. We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
