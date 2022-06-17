ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City gets storm damage and a possible power outage

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News visited Oakland City after hearing reports of storm damage and a huge power outage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eMMt_0gEBMazi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDtb1_0gEBMazi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx0jX_0gEBMazi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMahb_0gEBMazi00

We heard some reports of 90% of the city without power. We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

