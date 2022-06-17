ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police investigate BB gun drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a drive-by shooting involving a BB gun.

On June 5, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home near S.W. 24th and Independence.

Officials say an older white vehicle drove by the home as two people stood outside the house.

Authorities say someone inside the vehicle began firing a BB gun at the men, injuring one of them.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

