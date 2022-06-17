ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, AR

Baxter County man wins $1M lottery prize

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lakeview, Arkansas man has won a $1 million lottery prize, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Friday.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous under Arkansas law, claimed his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

According to a news release, the state resident won the top prize from the $20 “$1,000,000 Riches” scratch-off ticket. His wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas N Go at 6135 Highway 5 North in Midway. The retailer will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

“My wife and I have a routine when playing the lottery – she buys the tickets, and then I scratch them to see if they’re winners,” the excited winner told lottery officials. “She’s really good with understanding the odds and how many top prizes are left on all the games.”

Arkansas Natural State Jackpot hits half a million

The winner reportedly plans to help his family and friends, retire early, and enjoy a memorable vacation with his wife of more than 30 years with the lottery prize. He is the 86 th person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.

With his million-dollar win, two top prizes of $1 million remain in the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) also continues to rise with the current record at $510,000.

To purchase a ticket, visit a local lottery retailer and ask for a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose your own lucky numbers. For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
