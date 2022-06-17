ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Pedestrian killed on Gulf-to-Bay

By Tampa Bay Newspapers
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

CLEARWATER — A St. Petersburg man died after he was struck by a car attempting to cross...

www.tbnweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Three seriously injured in crash in north Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Monday in a two-car crash in north Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan stopped at a stop sign on 105th Street East at the intersection of U.S. 41 shortly before 2 p.m. Another sedan was heading north on U.S. at the same time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash blocks lanes in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A crash is blocking several lanes of traffic on Commercial Way, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement responded Tuesday morning to the crash at Commercial Way and Pacific Avenue, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. The southbound lanes remain blocked at this time.
SPRING HILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Saturday night and two others critically injured in a one-car crash on 15th Street East, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was traveling south on 15th Street East at 53rd Avenue East shortly before midnight when it...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Morton Plant Hospital
850wftl.com

Child flown to hospital after being stabbed by catfish in Florida

A child was flown to a hospital in Tampa after he was stabbed in the chest by a catfish. The incident occurred while the child and his family were on a fishing trip in New Port Richey over the weekend. According to the report, the The mother then tried to drive the child to an area hospital but noticed that child was having trouble breathing so she pulled over and called emergency services. Pasco County Fire Rescue officials noted that the child had a catfish barb lodged in his chest about 1 to 1.5 inches deep and flew him to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. According to several reports, the catfish barbs contain a venom that can be released into the body and cause swelling and increased blood flow to the area: “Catfish venom glands are found alongside sharp, bony spines on the edges of the dorsal and pectoral fins, and these spines can be locked into place when the catfish is threatened,” the University of Michigan said in a news release. “When a spine jabs a potential predator, the membrane surrounding the venom gland cells is torn, releasing venom into the wound.” The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy