In the past few hours, Rafael Nadal has made official his participation in Wimbledon. The Spanish phenomenon will fly to London on Monday and will do everything possible to arrive in good shape for the Championships. These first six months of 2022 have given enormous satisfaction to the 36-year-old from Manacor, capable of winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros despite the tremendous pain in his foot.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO