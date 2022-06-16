ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

City completes Affordable Housing Strategy

cityofhoodriver.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHood River’s Affordable Housing Strategy, a project that began a year ago, is now completed and was unanimously adopted by City Council. The Affordable Housing Strategy includes a number of policy tools and actions the City will use to encourage development of supported, long-term affordable housing. For this...

canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City mayoral candidate wants homeless to live like 'the Japanese'

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
OREGON CITY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego will reexamine rules preventing Oswego Lake access

The city will hire a facilitator, seek input from the community about what rules for city-owned facilities should be. In the throes of a court case that could pave the way for Oswego Lake to become publicly accessible, the Lake Oswego City Council will begin a process for reevaluating the rules that currently bar access to the lake from city-owned facilities.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Simnasho was early headquarters for Warm Springs Indian Reservation

First Bureau of Indian Affairs school on reservation established in Simnasho but moved to Warm Springs Simnasho is an unincorporated community on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Wasco County, Oregon. It is located near the intersection of Simnasho Road, Wapinitia Road and Simnasho-Hot Springs Road. It was the seat of the reservation government until the turn of the 19th Century when the headquarters was moved to the community of Warm Springs. In 1874, the first Bureau of Indian Affairs school on the reservation was established in Simnasho. However, the school was later moved to Warm Springs and became a...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
nwlaborpress.org

A proud moment for Oregon labor

June 12, 2022 will be remembered as a significant, historic, and proud moment for the Oregon labor movement. This is one of the most exciting, inspirational, and opportune times in decades for the labor movement to realize transformational growth and open our doors to anyone who is dreaming of a better life and looking to make change on the job and in their communities.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego Junior High students raise $3,000 for teacher's child

In partnership with Sparrow Club, over 100 students volunteered their time for girl fighting brain cancer. Students at Lake Oswego Junior High School are showing what it means to be compassionate for one another. Over the past few months, they have raised over $3,000 for physical education teacher Luke Lopez's...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
fox40jackson.com

Oregon DA says soaring crime rates are a ‘tragic result’ of decriminalizing hard drugs

During an interview on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ District Attorney Kevin Barton of Washington County, Oregon breaks down productive solutions to inflated crime rates following the unprecedented passing of the drug decriminalization law. WASHINGTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY KEVIN BARTON: It’s a false promise. And unfortunately, it’s the tragic...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR

