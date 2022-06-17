Fire danger closes trails at Arizona’s Hualapai Mountain Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mountain retreats are a great way to beat the heat during summer, but one option in northwest Arizona is limiting access because of fire danger.

Hualapai Mountain Park, a popular destination about two hours southeast of Las Vegas near Kingman, has closed its hiking trails in the higher elevations.

The notice that trails are closed said “until further notice,” according to Mohave County Emergency Management.

“This careful and calculated decision considers the opinion of local and federal wildfire response experts on the present fire danger and dry conditions,” according to the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Department. Authorities are also considering response times in the event of a fire as crews and resources are stretched thin during the current drought.

The park has 60 campsites and 23 cabins for rent, along with two RV parks. Day use is $10 and campsites are $20.

The park is home to elk, mule deer, bears, bobcats, foxes, raccoons, squirrels and chipmunks, as well as a variety of birds — including hawks and sometimes eagles.

Park Superintendent Jeremy Palmer said the nature walk trail will remain open, but all other trails are closed at this time.

Trails at the park reach as high as 8,250 feet — Hualapai Peak, the highest point in the park.

