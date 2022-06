PRIMGHAR—A Sheldon woman has been acquitted in connection with the death of her 5½-month-old granddaughter in the summer of 2020. Senior Judge David Larson ruled “the court is not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Stacie Louise Hurlburt harbored, aided or concealed Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and/or Brittanee Baker with the specific intent to prevent their arrest or apprehension” as required for conviction for a charge of accessory after the fact, of which Hurlburt faced two counts.

