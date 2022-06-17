ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Sean Penn Reunites With Ex-Wife Leila George For Dinner In Santa Monica: Photos

By Jason Brow
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Backgrid

Sean Penn and Leila George showed how exes could be besties on Wednesday (June 15). Sean, 61, met up with his 30-year-old ex-wife at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The meeting came roughly two months after Leila and the Academy Award-winning actor finalized their divorce, having first filed the papers for the split in 2021. Despite the breakup, Sean and Leila appeared in good spirits for their dinner date.

(Backgrid)

Leila, best known for her work on the television series Animal Kingdom, was a bit chic for this dinner. She wore a black Levi’s denim jacket over a crop top with black jeans. The top showed off her well-toned abs when they peeked out from the coat. Leila also kept things comfortable by wearing a pair of gray sneakers with the outfit. Her hair was allowed to roam free in the early summer air, giving her an allure of mystery while the paparazzi snapped pics.

Sean also kept things casual for this meetup. The Dead Man Walking star was dressed in a pair of comfortable white kicks, well-worn jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket. The casual look has become one of Sean’s trademarks, worn on red carpets and when he’s out and about with his daughter, Dylan Penn. Sean can classy it up when he can, but when hanging out with his latest ex-wife, the Mystic River seems like he prioritizes comfort over everything.

Sean and Leila married in August 2020 after four years together. “We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you,” the couple’s friend Irena Medavoy — the wife of Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy — posted on a now-deleted Instagram. “Thank you for being like family, a son to Mike. We are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner,” she added, tagging Sean’s not-for-profit organization CORE Response.

Leila George and Sean Penn arrive at the premiere of the 'Flag Day' premiere at the 74th Cannes film festival (Shutterstock)

However, a year later, the couple called it quits. Leila filed the papers, marking Sean’s third divorce. He was married to Madonna between 1985 and 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The divorce was finalized in April, per TMZ.

“We did a COVID wedding,” Sean told host Seth Meyers about the marriage. “By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, and we were at the house [with] my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.”

Sean faced backlash at the start of 2022 when he spoke with The Independent and lamented that “men have, in my view, become quite feminized.” The actor, who is no stranger to controversial comments, suggested it was “cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

