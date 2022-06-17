ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WATCH: Lightning show across north central West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Our area got a natural fireworks display last night as thunderstorms brought incredible lightning to north central West Virginia.

Our viewers have some great photography skills and captured these pictures and videos.

In the video player above, you can watch a highlight reel of the lightning show Thursday evening.

    White Hall, Maggie Myers
    White Hall, Maggie Myers
    Grafton, Davis Rowe
    Grafton, Davis Rowe
    Fairmont, Marcie Hayhurst
    Elkins, Amber Lewis
    Adamston, Derek Thompson

If you have weather videos and pictures that you think we need to see, send them to us on Facebook at WBOY 12 News or StormTracker 12 , or email them to weather@wboy.com.

Footage for the lightning montage video was submitted by Kaitlin DaBerry, Jacon Kilbert, Maggie Myers, Taylor Shoulders, David Rowe, Gerald Penrod and Christine Fairth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

