WATCH: Lightning show across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Our area got a natural fireworks display last night as thunderstorms brought incredible lightning to north central West Virginia.

Our viewers have some great photography skills and captured these pictures and videos.

In the video player above, you can watch a highlight reel of the lightning show Thursday evening.

White Hall, Maggie Myers

Grafton, Davis Rowe

Fairmont, Marcie Hayhurst

Elkins, Amber Lewis

Adamston, Derek Thompson

Footage for the lightning montage video was submitted by Kaitlin DaBerry, Jacon Kilbert, Maggie Myers, Taylor Shoulders, David Rowe, Gerald Penrod and Christine Fairth.

