West Paris, ME

Western Maine fire chief on leave following arrest

WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PARIS, Maine — The West Paris fire chief is on unpaid administrative leave after...

www.wmtw.com

wabi.tv

South Paris man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A South Paris man has been arrested for his involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents. Todd Tilley of South Paris is facing a multitude of allegations including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol building.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two dead in Auburn, Maine State Police investigating

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - An investigation is underway in Auburn following the deaths of two people. According to a spokesperson with Maine State Police, the agency is investigating alongside the state medical examiner’s office and the office of the attorney general. Information was still limited Monday evening however, the...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Two suspects arrested for attempted burglary in York

YORK, Maine — York police were able to stop a burglary that happen Monday morning at a residential home on Mountain road. Police confirmed they have arrested Gary Far of Sanford and Steven Malloy of North Yarmouth, after finding them inside the home. The homeowner was able to give...
YORK, ME
WMTW

Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

AUBURN, Maine — The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a press conference to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. Friends of Caron...
West Paris, ME
Maine State
Paris, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
wgan.com

Police investigate deaths of two people in Auburn

The deaths of two individuals in Auburn are under investigation. Shannon Moss of the Maine Dept. of Public Safety sent out a press release Sunday night. It said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to assist Auburn police in the investigation. Moss said...
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Bomb threat at Maine Medical Center forces temporary stoppage of visitation

A bomb threat to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday, causing the hospital to temporarily halt all visits to patients. The threat has since been cleared. On Sunday at 3 P.M, hospital officials say they received a bomb threat to their switchboard. When the threat was received, the hospital halted all visits to patients, but did not evacuate the hospital. Portland and Maine state police were brought into the area to help sweep the hospital to ensure there were no active threats, which took just over 3 hours. At 6:20 P.M the same evening, the hospital announced that the area had been safely cleared and that patient visitation could resume.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Kaileigh Nichols waives extradition, faces felony charges in New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine — Kaileigh Nichols, 32, of Berwick, went before a judge at Cumberland County Court in Portland today to face a Fugitive from Justice charge. She is the mother accused of taking her two children from their grandmother's home in Somersworth, New Hampshire last Thursday and triggered an Amber Alert in the Granite State.
PORTLAND, ME
Michael Henderson
foxbangor.com

FBI arrests Maine man for role in U.S. Capitol riot

SOUTH PARIS — A Maine man was arrested by the FBI Boston division Tuesday for his alleged role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Special agents and officers with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Maine arrested 61-year-old Todd Tilley of South Paris on an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.
nbcboston.com

Maine Woman, 35, Killed in Hit-and-Run at Acadia National Park

A Maine woman died in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend at Acadia National Park, state police announced. Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Mokeme, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday. State police investigating Mokeme's death are asking...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Authorities investigate threat at Maine Medical Center

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center in Portland has been canceled for Sunday due to a threat, according to a hospital statement. Visitation will still be allowed if staff deem it to be "medically necessary". According to the statement, the hospital received a threat Sunday and...
PORTLAND, ME
#Domestic Violence#Administrative Leave#Violent Crime
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Dies While Fishing On The Kennebec River

A Portland man is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident on the Kennebec River. According to WABI TV, 40 year old Truc Huynh and a friend were fishing on the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. The TV station reports that the raft they were on hit a rough patch and...
wabi.tv

High Street in Oakland closed due to accident

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - High Street in Oakland is closed after a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. The Oakland Fire Department posted this photo of crews responding to a vehicle on fire just after 8. Officials are asking that you avoid the area. We will update this with...
OAKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police arrest multiple people for drugs and trespassing

NEW LIMERICK — Police arrested multiple people on charges of drugs and trespassing Saturday. According to a statement from the Maine State Police, officers were called to a camp in New Limerick and confronted multiple trespassers. The trespassers were either on pretrial, probation, or had active bail conditions. Police...

