While Megan Fox has always been a style icon, as of late, she looks to Machine Gun Kelly for outfit inpso. The Transformers alum has openly admitted she styles her fits around her fiancé, which may explain her recent take on chic, edgy and even sexier looks. “Usually, I build my outfit around whatever he’c choosing because he’s way more into fashion than I am and his closet is wild,” Fox once told WhoWhatWear. “And it’s probably easier for me to build around him.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO