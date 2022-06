Galleria Dallas is proud to welcome six new stores that will open this spring and summer, including one pop-up happening Mother’s Day weekend. Kendra Scott will host a pop-up May 6-8, just in time for Mother’s Day. The company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, features natural gemstones in its jewelry. The designer will offer gifts for moms and more – including their popular women’s jewelry, candles, watches and their new men’s line. The pop-up shop will be located in front of Sephora on level one.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO