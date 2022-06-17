Tesla Supercharging Stations NOW OPEN at Vista Village!

Vista, CA – Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will be hosting its annual gala, in person, on Saturday, September 24 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The evening will start at 6:00 pm and feature John O’Hurley, best known for his role as Mr. J. Peterman in the comedy series Seinfeld, as emcee and entertainer. The theme for this event will be “50 years of service” as VCC reflects on 50 years of providing quality healthcare services to those who need it most. Funds raised during the gala have a tremendous impact on what services, programs, and support VCC is able to provide to our patients and.
