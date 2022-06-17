ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Tesla Supercharging Stations NOW OPEN at Vista Village!

By Steve
thevistapress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVista Village is excited to provide its customers with Tesla Supercharging...

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Customers report snags amid Republic’s service rollout in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — For many customers, Republic Services’ months-long rollout as the city’s new waste hauler has left much to be desired. Since Republic Services launched on March 27 in Carlsbad, hundreds of residents have complained to both the city and the waste removal company about various issues. Customers have reported waiting weeks and sometimes months to receive their new trash and recycling carts, only to receive the wrong size. And some have still not received their new bins.
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Vista, CA
Business
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Cars
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Souped-up cars eyed warily by Vista cops

On June 18 — a $5.8 million vehicle, an SUV carrying $1 million cash, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Lotuses, Bugattis, Porsches, and a 2012 BWM 135i — were not given special "pedigree privies" in the city of Vista despite coming from long motorsport lineages. And while the vehicles were...
VISTA, CA
osidenews.com

North Coast-based Urban Plates launches new menu items

Solana Beach CA— For the first time in its 11-year history, Urban Plates, the chef-driven, fast-casual San Diego-based restaurant chain, has unveiled a new cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and herb seasoned fries to its menu of made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices. The newest offerings — a flavorful slice of classic...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#North Side#Vehicles
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers and sellers dealing with housing market changes

SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside enacts Level 2 Drought Reduction actions for residents and businesses

Oceanside, CA–The City of Oceanside will be enacting Level 2 Drought Reduction actions, in accordance with the State Water Board’s Emergency Drought Resolution No.2022-0018 which was approved on May 24. This drought regulation was in response to Governor Newsom’s March Executive Order N-7-22 which recommended new regulations requiring...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KTVU FOX 2

California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
San Diego Business Journal

Work Begins on $950M Water Plant

Construction has started on a $950 million water purification plant in Santee that will provide enough drinking water to serve an estimated 500,000 people and businesses in East County. The East County Advanced Water Purification Program will daily produce up to 11.5 million gallons of potable water which amounts to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
osidenews.com

San Marcos couple bring new take on canned cocktails

San Marcos CA— Melograno Cocktails, founded in 2021 by San Marcos husband-and-wife team Reza and Shiva Mortazavi, is bringing to the market a worldly and elegant take on canned cocktails. The Mortazavis were inspired and influenced by the current trending industry to create a product they have yet to...
SAN MARCOS, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic Announces Upcoming Gala

Vista, CA – Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will be hosting its annual gala, in person, on Saturday, September 24 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The evening will start at 6:00 pm and feature John O’Hurley, best known for his role as Mr. J. Peterman in the comedy series Seinfeld, as emcee and entertainer. The theme for this event will be “50 years of service” as VCC reflects on 50 years of providing quality healthcare services to those who need it most. Funds raised during the gala have a tremendous impact on what services, programs, and support VCC is able to provide to our patients and.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy