Oconto County, WI

Name of Deputy, Person He Shot Released in Highway 41 Incident

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and a man he shot and killed during a confrontation last week in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sgt. Jordan Longsine fatally shot Dakota...

