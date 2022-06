CLEVELAND — With the kids home for the summer, you might be spending a lot more quality time together. Sometimes, however, those wonderful family moments take a turn and then you become the “yelling parent.” We all yell the same phrases, like "stop crying" or "what were you thinking" But in today's Mom Squad, Dr. Kim Bell with the Hanna Perkins Center gives parents some advice to "say this, not that."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO