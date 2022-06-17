FOX40 day of service addresses food insecurity, community shelters on Founder’s Day of Caring

(KTXL) — Friday marks 26 years since the founding of Nexstar Media Group — the parent company of FOX40.

To celebrate the company’s founding, FOX40 staff is giving back to the community by volunteering at local organizations during the annual Founder’s Day of Caring.















Volunteers from the station spent time Friday at Stockton Food Bank, Salvation Army Food Pantry, Salvation Army City of Hope and Chicks in Crisis in Elk Grove.

