Hello there, NXT people! It’s another Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we continue on the road to Great American Bash. We already know that Cameron Grimes will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in two weeks at the special episode of NXT, and tonight Grimes battles Edris Enofe. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes will put his newly-won NXT North American Championship on the line against Tony D’Angelo while Von Wagner’s path of destruction is headed toward Brooks Jensen. Finally, Grayson Waller will take on Solo Sikoa and Alba Fyre will face off with Lash Legend. Some of those matches have a lot of potential, so here’s hoping for a fun episode tonight.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO