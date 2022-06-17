Doctors are seeing an increase in 'preventable' infant death

Medical experts at Sunrise Children's Hospital are seeing an increase in infant deaths related to co-sleeping here in Clark County.

One to three infants die every month from cosleeping with their parent, but doctors say it is preventable.

They suggest a method called the ABC's of Safe Sleep.

A stands for ALONE . Your baby should sleep by itself in the crib or play yard with you or caregiver in the room.

stands for . Your baby should sleep by itself in the crib or play yard with you or caregiver in the room. B stands for BACK . The baby should be put to sleep on its back.

stands for . The baby should be put to sleep on its back. C stands for CRIB . Babies should sleep in a crib or play yard, with a snug mattress and tight-fitting sheet. There should be NOTHING in the crib with baby - no pillows, blankets, quilts, bumper pads, soft toys, stuffed animals, sheepskins, comforters,



Experts say that mattresses should be firm and not cushioned, to allow for maximum safety as babies learn to roll themselves over.

Doctors also stress not to overheat the baby by keeping their areas at room temperature and dressing them in comfortable light fabric clothing.

Additionally, offering a pacifier at naptime and bedtime is also highly recommended.