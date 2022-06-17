IV Therapy at LEO Health and Wellness

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Boone Memorial Hospital will now be known as Boone Memorial Health. While, the building will still function as a hospital and emergency facility, the new name reflects the effort to improve the community’s health and disease prevention. Leaders of Boone Memorial Health have also...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Meredith Wellman is HIMG’s outpatient dietitian. For referral or appointment questions, please call 304-399-2275. Recipes and general nutrition information can be found on her website, SimplyWellman.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University. The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue. Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its sleep guidelines for babies. Its main message: co-sleeping under any circumstance is not safe. The AAP says that while many parents choose to share a bed with their baby to help with breast-feeding or because of cultural preferences,...
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — For years, one of the biggest challenges in West Virginia has been getting adequate medical care to people in rural parts of the state. On Monday, one health care organization took a big step to change that. For many years, West Virginia has been one of the most unhealthy states in […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is here and we are all looking to get outside for some family fun. Lifestyle expert and author Meredith Sinclair joined Susan on Studio with some tips and tricks to enjoy some play time outdoors.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is finally here, and if you haven’t already made plans for vacation, now is the time. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead joined Susan from Denver to share ways the Mile High City is ready to entertain this summer.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country cooking with a culinary twist. That's what you'll find in a recently opened diner in Huntington. 9th St. Diner is owned by chef Joel Hamilton. "My dad always wanted me to do this since I went to culinary school," said Hamilton, who worked as...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fidelity’s Teens & Money Study found that only one-third of teenagers say their family regularly talks about investing. John Boroff, the VP of Youth Investing for Fidelity Investments, joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the study’s findings and how parents can start conversations with their teens about money.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In June, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host several public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients. At the events, the Office of Medical Cannabis will assist patients with the electronic application process to acquire a medical cannabis patient card. The dates and times of each event are listed below. […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular gun range caught fire during the weekend, leaving employees to clean up the damage. It happened during the weekend at Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington. William Bare, the owner of the business, says the fire happened on Father’s Day. At...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Appalachian Newspapers Regional Advertising Director Danny Coleman died on June 20 at the age of 51. Coleman, a resident of Belfry, had worked at Appalachian Newspapers as advertising sales representative from 2000 to 2001, and served as advertising director from 2001 to 2007, then became advertising director again from 2015 until the time of his passing, overseeing advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friends and family are grieving following the loss of two sisters who were found shot and killed in Ashland during the weekend. Dozens gathered Monday night at 9th Street Park in Ironton, where the sisters were from, for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. The mother...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) - Four words: Krispy Kreme ice cream. It’s called ‘original glazed soft serve ice cream,’ a new addition to Krispy Kreme’s lineup. It is made with whole milk and some of the same secret ingredients in the donuts themselves. You can eat it...
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The topic of funeral arrangements and final plans for a loved one can become a tough, sensitive and delicate topic for family members. In one community, it’s the plans of a local business owner to open a crematorium in Eastern Kentucky that has some feeling uneasy.
