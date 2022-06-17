ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Steven Pankonen Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 4 days ago
Private Family Services for 68 year old Steven Pankonen of Avoca will be held. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

Atlantic, IA
