Public Invited to Celebrate Pollinator Week in June

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate National Pollinator Week at an event 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Daughters of the American Revolution Fountain at the northwest corner of Normal Boulevard and South Street.

Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross will read a Pollinator Proclamation and Daughters of the American Revolution members will plant a native pollinator garden around the fountain.

National Pollinator Week, June 20 through 26, extolls the importance of pollinators to the ecological health of the community. Lincoln residents are encouraged to enjoy the many pollinator gardens and native planting areas in Lincoln parks, and to support pollinators at home by planting nectar producing plants, reducing pesticide use, and providing habitat for nesting or overwintering pollinators.

In May, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined hundreds of mayors, community and tribal leaders and heads of local governments in the US, Canada and Mexico in taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge for 2022. The Pledge is a program of the National Wildlife Federation to protect Monarch butterflies by creating habitat, amending policies, and educating residents about how they can make a difference for Monarchs and other pollinators.

Lincoln serves as a member of the Leadership Circle, which is made up of communities that have taken eight or more actions suggested by the National Wildlife Foundation to support Monarchs.

For more information about the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.