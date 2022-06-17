ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Public Invited to Celebrate Pollinator Week in June

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate National Pollinator Week at an event 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Daughters of the American Revolution Fountain at the northwest corner of Normal Boulevard and South Street.

Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross will read a Pollinator Proclamation and Daughters of the American Revolution members will plant a native pollinator garden around the fountain.

National Pollinator Week, June 20 through 26, extolls the importance of pollinators to the ecological health of the community. Lincoln residents are encouraged to enjoy the many pollinator gardens and native planting areas in Lincoln parks, and to support pollinators at home by planting nectar producing plants, reducing pesticide use, and providing habitat for nesting or overwintering pollinators.

In May, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined hundreds of mayors, community and tribal leaders and heads of local governments in the US, Canada and Mexico in taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge for 2022. The Pledge is a program of the National Wildlife Federation to protect Monarch butterflies by creating habitat, amending policies, and educating residents about how they can make a difference for Monarchs and other pollinators.

Lincoln serves as a member of the Leadership Circle, which is made up of communities that have taken eight or more actions suggested by the National Wildlife Foundation to support Monarchs.

For more information about the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Juneteenth Celebrations June 18, 25

The Parks and Recreation Department and Clyde Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:. The Clyde Malone Community Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Trago Park, 2100 “U” Street. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, DJ Swift and more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Daily Closures of MoPac Trail to Begin June 20

Beginning Monday, June 20, a portion of the MoPac Trail between “O” Street and Sycamore Drive will have temporary daily closures for a bridge repair project. The trail will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bridge will reopen each afternoon and weekend. The project is expected to be completed by July 1.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from June 20 through 26:. Aging Partners offices, senior centers and fitness center are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Tuesday, June 21. Senior coloring, Northeast Senior...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 17

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 23 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lead Safe Lincoln Initiative Launched

Health Board approves resolution to address lead exposure. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and the City Urban Development Department today kicked off Lead Safe Lincoln, an initiative to reduce the risk of lead exposure in children through expanded testing and the identification and removal of lead hazards in homes.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

New LTU Projects Webpage Now Available

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced a new user-friendly projects webpage at lincoln.ne.gov/projects. The interactive page features a map of all current, planned and completed LTU projects in Lincoln. “We created a centralized web location for community members to quickly access our department-related projects and information that may affect...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week as key indicators are holding steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Projects Begin June 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets on Wednesday, June 15. The projects are as follows:. The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will close for a water main replacement project. This work is being coordinated with a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project in the Union College neighborhood. Access to homes will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed in early July.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollinators#Pollinator Garden#Pesticide#National Pollinator Week#Normal Boulevard
Lincoln, Nebraska

Proposed Budget Focuses on Growing Safe and Successful City

Mayor’s plan includes $1.2 million cut to property tax rate. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s proposed City budget for the 2022-2024 fiscal years will call for investments in services and infrastructure to enhance public safety and health, fuel economic growth, provide excellent customer service, and protect Lincoln’s high quality of life. She said those investments can be made while cutting the property tax rate $1.2 million because of three factors:
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present March 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for March 2022 to Librarian Victoria Clarke and Library Service Associate Elizabeth Claymon. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Lincoln, Nebraska

Officials Urge Caution During Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln effective from 1 to 8 p.m. today, Monday, June 13. A heat advisory means that a period of hot conditions (heat index from 100 to 104 degrees) is expected. The hot environment will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature. Information is available on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions at the NWS website at weather.gov.
ENVIRONMENT
Lincoln, Nebraska

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Applicants Sought for Library Board Vacancy

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is accepting applications through Wednesday, July 13, to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees. Members of the seven-member board are appointed by the Lincoln City Council, with the seven-year term running from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2029. The current board will review the applications and forward its recommendations to the City Council.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

LPD Officer Shoots Aggressive Dog

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer fired his service weapon at an aggressive dog. On June 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 pm, officers were at a residence in the 1300 block of Manatt St. for a follow-up investigation. After knocking at the door, the officer stepped back from the front porch while a second officer was standing further back. A woman answered the door and stepped outside and upon learning that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend, she turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open. At that point, her 5-year-old, large breed dog ran past her outside, charging the officers.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
352
Followers
951
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy